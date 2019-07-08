”Reason with me” frontliner and Nigerian musician Paul Okoye and his wife Anita Okoye celebrate their twin babies Nathan and Nadia Okoye as they turn two today.

The father of 3 shared cute family pictures on his social media page while Anita wrote:

My Babies are 2!!!! 🎉💃🏾🎈🎊 🎂

Happy Birthday Nathan and Nadia!!! I am so blessed to have you two… The smartest 2 year olds I have ever encountered!!! And you are all mine!!! God is indeed faithful!! I love you so much!!! #NathanOkoye #NadiaOkoye #TheOkoyeTwins #NextGeneration #Tannkco #MyBabies #Twins #BoyGirlTwin #AfricanRoyalty #TheAfricanChild

📸: @capturedbyadesuwa

