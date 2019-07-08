Paul Okoye and family

”Reason with me” frontliner and Nigerian musician Paul Okoye and his wife Anita Okoye celebrate their twin babies Nathan and Nadia Okoye as they turn two today.

The father of 3 shared cute family pictures on his social media page while Anita wrote:
My Babies are 2!!!! 🎉💃🏾🎈🎊 🎂
Happy Birthday Nathan and Nadia!!! I am so blessed to have you two… The smartest 2 year olds I have ever encountered!!! And you are all mine!!! God is indeed faithful!! I love you so much!!! #NathanOkoye #NadiaOkoye #TheOkoyeTwins #NextGeneration #Tannkco #MyBabies #Twins #BoyGirlTwin #AfricanRoyalty #TheAfricanChild
📸: @capturedbyadesuwa

Nathan and Nadia