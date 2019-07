Toke Makinwa has been consistent with dropping videos on youtube weekly, addressing topical issues and sometimes going deep into herself to share how she feels.

“Gone are the days where we party hard and go down low on a Friday night, now we just want our peace and quiet, sipping a glass of wine while reading our favourite book.” Okay now, if you find yourself thinking this way, you, my friend have evolved, the oap says.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp