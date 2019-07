Here’s a new sound from UK based Recording Artist, Efel entitled ‘So Good’. The ‘Power in your name’ Crooner has collaborated with Mike Aremu, one of the front running world-class saxophonist this track.

Efel’s Music brings hope to all Listeners. ‘So Good’ is a song that will make you reminisce on God’s faithfulness. You can catch up with Efel on all social media platforms – @officialefel.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp