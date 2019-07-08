By Taiwo Okanlawon

A video is currently going viral showing the former Acting Chief Justice ok Kebbi State, Elizabeth Asabe Karatu been stopped from entering the courtroom to deliver a judgment on her last day in office.

Karatu recently petitioned National Judicial Council, NJC over Governor Atiku Bagudu’s alleged refusal to confirm her as the Chief Judge of the State for ‘being Christian’. The Kebbi state government, however, denied the allegation.

Governor Bagudu, who sworn-in Justice Suleiman Ambursa as the new Acting Chief Judge, said, “It baffles me when I read a story on social media that I did not forward Karatu’s name for confirmation because of her religion.

“If you could recall, I re-submitted the name of Karatu for the second time on June 2, 2018 to the House for confirmation as Chief Judge.

“I was informed that on Aug. 1, 2018, the House refused to confirm her appointment over the alleged alteration of her date of birth and primary school certificate,” he explained.

He said he lobbied the lawmakers to ensure Mrs Karatu was confirmed but all effort proved unsuccessful.

He also disclosed how he wrote to the National Judicial Council (NJC) on his efforts to ensure Mrs. Karatu was confirmed by the House without fruitful outcome, stressing that the refusal to confirm her was not based on her faith.

In the two minutes video clip shared by Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju on twitter, the former acting Chief Judge can be heard saying today is her last day in the office and she came to court to deliver a judgment.

“Today is my last day in office.. go and tell whoever sent you that I need the courtroom to deliver my judgment…”

This country is too sad and depressing. The governor refused to confirm her as Chief Judge of Kebbi because she's s Christian then they humiliated her on her last day & stopped her from delivery a judgement.

