US Rapper, Snoop Dogg has lambasted the US Soccer Federation, as he joined the campaign for members of the U.S. Women’s National Team who won the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, to get paid like their male colleagues.

The United States’ women’s national soccer team beat Netherlands, 2-0 on Sunday (July 7) to win its third World Cup.

Centering his outburst on a report which revealed that the U.S. women’s soccer players only made $90,000 per player in bonus money for reaching the quarterfinals, while the men would have made $500k for reaching the same stage, the rapper also took a swipe at their male colleagues who according to him can’t move past the first round of any world competition but earn jumbo pay.

It was further learnt that after the big win on Sunday over Netherlands, the US Women National Team will reportedly walk away with $260k per player, while the men would have banked $1.1 mil each.

Effort to resolve the discrepancy have already been initiated by the team.

In a lawsuit filed in March, the U.S. women alleged that the U.S. Soccer Federation has continued to pay them less than the men ‘for substantially equal work.’

The lawsuit goes on to mention a discrepancy in training and travel conditions, as well as inequality in promotion and development.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

