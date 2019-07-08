By Taiwo Okanlawon

A corps member serving in National Assembly of Osun State has died after allegedly applying popular insecticide, Sniper, to her hair to kill the lice troubling her.

Sources said Juliana had gone to a salon, where it was discovered that her hair was infested with lice and she decided to get rid of them with Sniper.

However, she covered her hair with a cap and slept off after applying the sniper on her hair. The following morning, she was rushed to the hospital but never survived.

