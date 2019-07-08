Tanzania FF terminates Amuneke’s contract

Emmanuel Amuneke’s contract as Tanzania’s coach has been terminated by the Tanzania Football Federation(TFF) .

This followed the country’s poor outing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Taifa Stars did not make it beyond the group stages. They lost 2-0 to Senegal, 3-2 to Kenya and 3-0 to Algeria, to finish bottom of Group C . They recorded no point.

“The Tanzania Football Association (TFF) and the national team coach, Emmanuel Amunike, have reached a joint agreement to terminate the contract between us.

“TFF will announce the TAN coach who will lead the national team for Chan matches.

“TAN coaches will be announced after the Emergency Committee meeting on July 11, 2019,” read a statement on the TFF website.

Amuneke had helped the Taifa Stars qualify for AFCON for the first time in 39 years

