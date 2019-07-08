By Taiwo Okanlawon

Sport journalist and analyst, Biola Kazeem has lashed out at governors who are donating millions of dollars to ‘motivate’ the Super Eagles at the on-going African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Kazeem who took exception to governors announcing donations to Super Eagles players have no point to prove.

The sport enthusiast took to his twitter handle to lambast the governors, saying the act is not just unnecessary, ‘it is crude’.

It makes no sense to dole out millions to multimillionaires to "motivate" them. It is a carry on act from the past that needs to die now. There is little PR benefit in it anymore. If you really care about sports, invest in amateur & school sports. All else is waste of resources . — Babanla (@biolakazeem) July 8, 2019

Reacting to the tweet, Omavua Akatugba, Nigerian sports journalist based in Germany, said no serious nation throws money around with reckless abandon, especially as it concerns the national football team.

How leaders behave in any country determines how far the country can go. See where Nigeria is and look at how badly behaved our leaders are. It says it all. No serious nation throws money around with reckless abandon., especially as it concerns the national football team. https://t.co/4Gupyzj7i0 — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) July 8, 2019

This is coming after Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu donated $5,000 each to the Nigerian players for the Round of 16 victory over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

