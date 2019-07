Over The Top Entertainment duo – Skuki, drops a brand new number which is entitled “Three Gbosa“. Production credit goes to DJ Mo and the video was directed by Director Binz.

This will be their first official visual for the year, following the release of their previous single ‘Iyawo Mi‘ back in December, 2018. It also serves as the lead single off their forthcoming album titled ‘Afrobeat‘.

