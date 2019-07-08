Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, advised National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to Jigawa to be alert and report any security threat to the appropriate authorities.

Badaru on Monday gave the advice during the closing ceremony of orientation course, organised for Batch A Stream I of the corps members deployed in Dutse.

He advised corps members to utilise the series of training made available to them by various experts at the camp for their personal development.

The governor commended the dexterity of the coordinator of the NYSC in handling corps affairs in the camp, as well as the level of cooperation exhibited by the camp officials.

Earlier in a remark, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, said that 2059 corps members were deployed to the state in the in the Batch B Stream 1.

Muhammad expressed gratitude for the governor’s support to the scheme both moral and financially in the state.

He said that the corps members deployed to the state were in high spirit and ready to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

