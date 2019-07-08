Five days after the Ekiti State House of Assembly announced the reinstatement of eight out of the 16 local government council chairmen, the reinstated officials are yet to resume their offices.

The local government chairmen were elected for two years during the last administration, but were later suspended last year by the immediate past assembly in the state over alleged misappropriation of funds.

However, based on a petition by the chairmen, the current legislature under the Speakership of Mr Funminiyi Afuye ordered their reinstatement, while others were recommended for prosecution by the State Attorney General.

A visit to some of the council secretariats by NAN revealed that none of chairmen was in office.

Some of the affected chairmen said that they were still waiting for directive from Gov. Kayode Fayemi, while one said she was currently out of the country.

However, the Coordinating Directors in charge of councils were seen on duty against the pronouncement of the House.

The House of Assembly on July 4 announced the reinstatement of the chairmen of Ijero, Moba, Gbonyin, Ado, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ikole, Ekiti South/West and Ekiti West, while the remaining eight remain suspended.

They are Oye, Ise/Orun, Ekiti South East, Ikere, Efon, Ido/Osi, Emure and Ilejemeje councils.

Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail the reinstatement of the eight council chairmen as residents are asking the rational for pardoning some selected chairmen while others were made to face the wrath of the law.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

