The FCT Police Command has taken Senator Elisha Abbo to the Magistrate Court in Zuba Abuja for arraignment.

Although the number of charges he would be arraigned for is yet unknown, a source in the Command said the Senator would be arraigned for assault amongst others.

The Senator was captured on camera assaulting a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

After public outcry, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, Bala Ciroma to investigate the matter.

The investigation led to the invitation of the Senator to the Command, which further led to his detention on Thursday.

He was however released on Friday afternoon after meeting the bail conditions.

Confirming his arraignment to The Nation, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma said: “I know you are calling to confirm about the Senator. They are presently on their way to Zuba Magistrate court for his arraignment.”

On the number of charges he would arraign for, Ciroma said: “I will get back to you on that because I am presently in a meeting.”

