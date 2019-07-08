L-R: Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Chief Segun Osoba, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat at the event
Arrays of dignitaries have graced the the 80th birthday book launch of former Governor of Ogun State and veteran journalist, Chief Olusegun Osoba.
The event , holding at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victory Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, was the public presentation of Osoba’s memoir, titled: “Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics.”
Below are some of the photos by Kazeem Ugbodaga
L-R: Industrialist, Rasak Okoya and Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu at the event
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi shaking hand with for Military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar at the event.
Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel shaking hand with Kola Abiola
Business mogul, Oba Otudeko (right) and others at the event
