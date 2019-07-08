L-R: Chief John Oyegun, Chief Rasaq Okoya, HRM Rilwan Akiolu and Chief Bisi Akande at the lanch of Osoba’s memoir on Monday. Photo; Efunla Ayodele
Dignitaries from all walks of life thronged the 80th birthday book launch of former Governor of Ogun State and veteran journalist, Chief Olusegun Osoba.
The event , holding at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victory Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, was the public presentation of Osoba’s memoir, titled: “Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics.”
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo,at the event. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
Chief Segun Osoba(middle) flanked by politicians at the book launch. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
Senate President, Mr Ahmed Lawan at the event
General Abdulsalami Abdullahi, Chairman at the event
Mr Dapo Olorunyomi reviewing the book
Related
Join the conversation