The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a pastor who allegedly impregnated a 15-year old girl in Igando area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana on Sunday said on July 2, 2019, at about 3pm, the mother of the victim (name withheld) from Akure Ondo state reported at Igando Police Station against one Pastor Pope Paul of No 10/11 Aminu street Ishuti Road Egan Igando.

According to Elkana, the complainant alleged that sometime in August, 2017 that her daughter was brought to Lagos to live with the pastor and his wife.

“She stated further that she discovered that the daughter was pregnant sometimes in June, 2018 and that when she interrogated her, she mentioned the name of the suspect.

“The victim stated in her statement that it all started in January, 2018 when the suspect started having sexual intercourse with her, and got her pregnant. She stated further that she gave birth to a baby girl sometime in April, 2019. The suspect has been charged to court,” he said.

