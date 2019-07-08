By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former Military Head of State, Abubakar Abdulsalami on Monday called on Nigerians to unite to fight rampaging insecurity in the country.

Abdulsalami, who spoke at the launch of a Memoir written by former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba to mark his 80th birthday, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, said all hands must be on deck to ensure peace and security in the country.

“I have read the book, the book is rich, informative, entertaining and educative. We should put our hands on deck to ensure peace and security in Nigeria,” he said.

The former head of state stated that he had known Osoba since the 60s when he was still a young officer and that they were good friends despite having several things in common.

He said despite he is a Muslims and Osoba a Christian, they enjoyed good relationship from the onset, but added that they had several things in common, one of which was having thee interest of the nation at heart.

Abdulsalami said he and Osoba possessed deep interest in the affairs of the nation and that they both wanted the best for the county.

“We want Nigeria to remain a blessing for Africa, want Nigeria to move higher world wide, want Nigerians to believe in their nation. With self-belief and trust in each other these are achievable. Many Nigerians should cultivate mutually relationship,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

