Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has tasked Batch B corps members to make good use of the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training acquired during their three-week orientation course.

Okowa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Mouboghare, gave the call at the successful completion of the NYSC orientation course for the Batch B, Stream 1 Corps members on Monday in Issele-Uku.

The governor charged the corps members to see themselves as agents of national development and also impact positively on their host community.

He urged them to respect the culture and tradition of the people in the area where they find themselves and tap from the rich experience at the camp and make the best out of it, in their various places of primary assignment.

He also advised the corps members to be cautious in all their activities and moderate their traveling during the year of service.

Okowa enjoined the corps members to also make use of the skills acquisition programmes in the various centres across the state.

The governor assured them that his administration was committed to the success of the NYSC scheme.

Okowa also charged them to be prepared to serve Nigeria diligently and relate freely, as they go to their various places of primary assignment.

The Delta NYSC Coordinator, Mr Omotade Ayodele, advised the corps members to be honest and resist temptation that would find them wanting and bring their families to disrepute.

He urged the corps members to appreciate and respect the culture, language and traditions of Deltans in other for them to accelerate the process of their integration with the people of Delta State.

He said that the successful completion of the three weeks in camp made the corps members fully ready and equipped for national service to their fatherland.

He commended employers and community leaders, who always receive corp members in their various establishments and communities, and enjoined them to see to the security and welfare of corps members, to encourage maximum productivity at all times.

