Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the statement made by Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over the weekend.

Governor El-Rufai, said although Northern Nigeria is the most backward and uneducated region in Nigeria, it is a thing of pride to say that Northerners are rarely arrested for Yahoo Yahoo and other financial crimes.

He also quickly added the positives, some that may be controversial: the north feeding the nation, producing its richest citizen, the northerners less involved in fraud and being more honest and the north being the most populous region.

El-Rufa’i gave this view during the Northern Youth Summit organized by Northern Hibiscus Initiative in Kaduna.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said Northerners have looted the treasury over the last 59 years of “our nation’s existence” more than any other group of Nigerians.

"The north is now the center for drug abuse,gender violence,banditry, kidnapping and terrorism"-@elrufai. I concur. It is also the center for pedophilia, racism, islamic fundamentalism, genocide, ethnic cleansing,mass murder, religious bigotry and the persecution of Christians. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 7, 2019

"No-one from the north has ever been convicted of 419 or fraud"- @elrufai. Put the EFCC,the Police and DSS in the hands of southerners and see what happens.Northerners have looted the treasury over the last 59 years of our nat. existence more than ANY other group of Nigerians. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 7, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

