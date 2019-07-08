The Kebbi state College of Science and Technology has expelled four female students who were caught having lesbian sex.

The school provost, Aminu Dakingari made this known while addressing newsmen in his office over the weekend.

Dakingari said a disciplinary committee set up by the provost found the girls guilty after they were caught by cleaners and security officers in their hostel. The girls also confessed to the act.

“They accepted that they committed the crime and we just have to expel them from school and they later resorted to threatening my life by sending me text messages, but the security agencies were able to rescue me from them,” Aminu said at a press conference in his office

He stated that two of the expelled students are from Kotangora in Niger State while the others are from Sokoto and Kebbi states, respectively.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

