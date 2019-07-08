The Lagos State Government on Monday confirmed that 10 more victims of the Ijegun pipeline explosion in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria have died in the hospital.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves, who disclosed this said out of the 22 victims rescued by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), nine were taken to LASUTH, 12 were taken to Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital while one was being managed at Alimosho General Hospital.

Goncalves disclosed that 10, out of the patients receiving care at LASUTH and Gbagada General Hospital died due to severe and high degrees of burns suffered from the inferno, adding that three died at LASUTH while seven died at Gbagada General Hospital.

She said: “unfortunately, due to the high degree of burns suffered by these victims which is almost at 100 percent, we lost 10 of them but we are doing everything possible to ensure that no other life is lost and we will continue to do all in our might to provide intensive care for the remaining and from reports received they are responding to treatment

“Treatment of victims with high percentage of burns requires intensive care and management which should follow some treatment protocol and this is why I am appealing to families of the victims to be calm and cooperate with our health workers as they care for their loved ones”, Goncalves stated.

She also disclosed that the government had so far expended over N10 million in the care of victims of the Ijegun pipeline explosion, adding that the survivors of the inferno were receiving adequate and quality care at designated government facilities free of charge.

The permanent secretary noted that the government had not abandoned the victims as being speculated but is providing the best care possible to ensure their full recovery.

“Victims of the inferno are being provided with adequate and quality care in our facilities free of charge in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive and they are being closely monitored and cared for by our specialists to ensure their full recovery and rehabilitation,” Goncalves said.

The Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Dr. Adetokunbo Fabamwo stated that the teaching hospital and its annex, Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital had since received the patients, and were providing the necessary care and support needed to aid their quick recovery.

“LASUTH alone has expended about six million naira so far to cover laboratory investigations, X-rays, consumables and medications, infact, one of the patients was treated with silver patches costing 350,000 thousand naira”, Fabamwo said.

He added that daily on-the-spot assessments are being conducted by specialists in burns and trauma to ensure that the victims are rehabilitated in line with treatment protocol for the burns.

“I want to assure families of the victims that their loved ones will receive the best care possible and we will ensure availability of medical and other supplies throughout the period of their management”, the Chief Medical Director said.

