The recent pictures of Busola Dakolo, wife of popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, since she granted an explosive interview on how she was raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA, have appeared online.

Contrary to the rumor on social media that the celebrity photographer has been traumatized and wouldn’t stop crying since after granting an interview to YNaija two weeks ago, she looks all smiles in the photos.

In a post shared on Instagram by her husband, Timi Dakolo, the couple received some celebrity friends at their home, which include; Singer Waje, ace comedian Bovi, Debola Williams, and Latasha Ngwube

