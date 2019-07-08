The Edo Muslim Pilgrim’s Welfare Board says it plans to transport 130 intending pilgrims from the state to Saudi Arabia for 2019 Holy Pilgrimage on July 20.

Mr Ibrahim Oyarekhua, the Chairman of the board disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Benin on Monday.

Oyarekhua said the date was given tentatively by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

“Tentatively the date is July 20, intending pilgrims from the state will be in Medina between July 20 and July 23 at most.

“The Hajj fare for the state’s intending is N1,438,000.

“The state had commenced refund to some of the pilgrims who had earlier paid N1.5 million as directed by NAHCON,” he said.

Oyarekhua, commended the state government for supporting the board in ensuring that the 2019 pilgrimage is successful.

