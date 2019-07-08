The biggest drama today was the assistant Superintendent of Customs, Nura Dalhatu who tried to stage an unprecedented coup in Nigerian Customs headquarters in Abuja.

News report said Dalhatu, who incidentally hails from Daura, Katsina state, came to office in full comptroller-general’s regalia and walked straight to the office of the incumbent, Col. Hameed Ali and asked him to hand over to him, as allegedly instructed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Of course, the handsome officer had no such instruction.

He was promptly arrested.

In pecking order, Dalhatu is far too junior to aspire for the Customs apex job.

The impostor is down down the ladder such that his position in the agency does not even feature in its organogram(see below).

.

