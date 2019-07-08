American president, Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to launch a scathing attack on FOX News for hiring Donna Brazile.

Brazile formally worked as a commentator on CNN until she was pushed out late in the 2016 election cycle after leaked emails appeared to show that she gave presidential candidate Hilary Clinton’s campaign a question in advance of a forum.

He said: “Impossible to believe that @FoxNews has hired Donna Brazile, the person fired by CNN (after they tried to hide the bad facts, & failed) for giving Crooked Hillary Clinton the questions to a debate, something unimaginable. Now she is all over Fox, including Shep Smith, by far their lowest rated show.

“Watch the @FoxNews weekend daytime anchors, who are terrible, go after her big time. That’s what they want – but it sure is not what the audience wants”.

