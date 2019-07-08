Nigerian superstar, Davido’s brother and the Chairman of HKN Music, Adewale Adeleke is off the market after surprising his girlfriend, Kani with a marriage proposal in New York City, USA.

Adewale Adeleke shared a video on his Instagram page as he walked his girlfriend through a rooftop where he had roses at different spots, then went down on one knee beside the ‘marry me’ sign to propose.

This news coming few months after his girlfriend, Kani bagged a Masters Degree at Georgetown University, which Wale described it as the best day of his life.

He wrote “Yesterday was the best day of my life! She said yes”

His girlfriend, Kani also posted the video with the caption; “I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything”. #isaidyes💍

Davido and a host of celebrities have congratulated the couple for accepting each other.

