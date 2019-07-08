Teenager Coco Gauff has bowed out of Wimbledon, knocked out on Monday by former World number one Simona Halep 6-3 6-3.

The history making American teenager, who had vowed to go all the way to the final in her debut found Halep too much experienced to handle.

Though she saved three match points, the 15-year-old American was simply out-played by Halep, who will now meet Chinese star Shuai Zhang.

Gauff will take consolation in reaching the fourth round and also increasing her ranking from 313 when the new ranking is published next week Monday.

The American was not the only casualty of ‘Manic Monday’.

Also out is tournament favourite, Ashleigh Barty from Australian. The French Open champion and World number one was expected to add Wimbledon to her trophies, but it was not to be.

Unseeded American Alison Riske sent Barty out, after claiming a superb fourth-round victory.

Riske came from one set down to defeat Barty 3-6 6-2 6-3 in 97 gruelling minutes on No.2 Court.

Having already beaten seeds Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic at these championships, Riske will next face Serena Williams in the quarter-finals, the first time in her career.

Serena Williams had earlier dismissed Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 6-2, to clinch a record 17th Wimbledon quarter-final.

Barty’s fall was a surprise. The Australian had not dropped a set since the semi-finals of the French Open last month before the meeting with Riske.

Barty began with four consecutive aces as she battled to a 4-1 lead, before closing out the opening set as Riske missed a backhand return at the end of another love service game.

The Australian’s backhand slice had been causing Riske some problems but she was off balance when her opponent responded with a string of emphatic ground strokes to move 4-1 ahead in the second set.

Riske then levelled the match with a simple passing shot after Barty, who won only two points at the net in set two, failed to do enough with a forehand volley.

A hard-fought third set swung Riske’s way when she broke for a 5-3 lead with a fine forehand down the line, and last month’s Libema Open champion claimed victory on her first match point as Barty sent a forehand into the tramlines.

“I’ve just been ready to battle every day I go out there and that’s really shown in all my matches. I couldn’t be more proud of myself,” said Riske.

“It is a tough one to swallow but I lost to a better player,” said Barty.

“When her back is against the wall, she plays really well typically.”

Barty, who was the first Australian woman to be ranked world number one since Goolagong Cawley, said overall she was ecstatic at the journey she had been on this year, winning the French Open and getting to the top of the rankings.

“Overall it’s been a hell of a trip,” she said.

“Disappointed right now. In the same breath, it’s been an incredible few months.

“New ground for me here at Wimbledon. This is the best we’ve (her and her team) done (she had never reached the fourth round in singles before).

