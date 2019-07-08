The Former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru has urged the new management team of the corporation to ensure transparency in carrying out its duties.

Baru gave the advice at a valedictory session and handover to the incoming GMD, Malam Mele Kyari in Abuja on Monday.

“I will like the new management team to focus on staff development, efficiency and enhanced productivity.

“Transparency and timely publication of financial and operation report is very key.

“You must make sure that your books are audited regularly and on time. I want to see the NNPC live up to expectations, especially in energy security and being supplier of the last resort,” he said.

Baru further charged the new team to continue in the aggressive drive in exploration, especially in the deep offshore.

He added that the mission statement of transforming to a global energy company should remain focus of the team.

“I know that the task is enormous but I am hopeful that this team will move NNPC to a greater height,” he said.

Baru thanked the members of staff for their support and commitment in carrying out their duties.

“I am grateful for the privilege of working with the staff of the corporation, NNPC workplace has been my family for three decade of my life.

“I spent time working with people who are talented, committed and passionate. I hope that the same support you gave my team will be extended to the new team.

“The union, I cannot thank you enough for your support, you will be in my memory forever,” he said.

Baru also thanked all the Chief Operating officers that worked under his administration, adding that they were key to the transformation achieved under his watch.

He said that under his watch, the corporation exited five billion dollars cash call arrears of Joint Ventures implemental production and N198 billion was paid off out of the N200 billion pension arrears.

According to him, the corporation’s 2018 financial book has been audited.

“We stabilised domestic gas supply and from 500 million standard cubic feet to 1.7 million per day, we have up to 300 standards cubit feet that power sector has not been able to take.

“In the downstream, we have continued to enjoy uninterrupted supply of petroleum products, currently we have 50 days sufficiency of diesel and about 60 days aviation turbine available,” he said.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring orderly transition and urged its sustainability.

In his Goodwill address, the first GMD of the corporation, Mr Festus Mario thanked Baru for the valedictory session/handover.

“This is the first time such is happening in the corporation, this occasion has brought tears of joy, it is unique because about 16 of us before Baru never had this opportunity.

“I wish you well, you have done so much, I hope Kyari will do better,” he said.

Also speaking, a former GMD and the current Chairman of NNPC board, Mr Thomas John said that it was a fulfilling day for him seeing two people he employed to grow up to head the corporation.

“When I recruited Baru 28 years ago, I had no idea he will achieve this height, I am proud of him, through providence, I recruited Kyari, I am proud to say bye to one and welcome to the other.

“To all NNPC staff, I assure you of the board’s support and I ask you all to support Kyari and his team to consolidate on the achievements of Baru and his team,” he said.

Responding, Kyari assured members of staff of NNPC that his team would consolidate on the achievements of the Baru and his team.

He added that his administration would partner EFCC to fight corruption in carrying out its duties.

“There is no corruption where there is no discretion, we will work with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take out discretion in our system.

“NNPC will not be opaque, we will make what we do known to Nigerians because we are working for them, not doing them a favour,“ he said.

He called on all stakeholders to join hands to help move the corporation to greater height.

