After apologizing to Nigerians for assaulting a nursing mother in an Abuja adult toy shop, embattled Senator Elisha Abbo, has been dragged to United Nations by the National Council for Women Society (NCWS), FCT Chapter.

The society is asking the United Nations and all other international organizations to ensure the prosecution of Abbo in order to guard against future occurrence.

Abbo was released on bail on Friday.

The FCT Chairman of NCWS, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, while briefing newsmen in Abuja, said the association rejected Abbo’s apology and advocated for stiffer punishment to serve as a deterrent to others who assault women in workplace, shops or markets.

“I am here with my executives and members of NCWS FCT chapter for a peaceful demonstration on what an elected senator, who is suppose to serve us did to one of our women.

”We want to stop the barbaric habits on women either at home, in the markets, shops, workplace and everywhere in the country.

“We are women of women of integrity and mothers, we are not animals and we are saying no to violence against all women and the assault should stop with immediate effects,” she said.

”We reject his apology and we will do everything within the ambit of law to demand justice for our fellow woman who was assaulted,” she said.

The Acting Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Mrs Safiya Umar, said violence against women is an international offence as clearly stipulated in the UN Convention and Beijing Charter.

She disclosed that the secretariat had sent an invitation to Abbo for him to come and explain what transpired.

According to her, the secretariat is very passionate about anything that affects women and children in the FCT.

The Director of Gender Development Department, Mrs Hart Agnes, said the department would not relent in doing everything humanly possible to stop violence against women, children and the Physically Challenge People in the FCT.

“It is our mandate to remain focus, to fight this monster that is bedeviling our society.

“It is so strange and unbecoming to us of a human being treating a fellow human being in such a disgraceful manner.

“The video we saw is mindboggling because some of us couldn’t sleep after watching the video.

”We are overwhelmed with issues of domestic violence in highly places, people you least expected will demonstrate that level of venom on a fellow human being,” Agnes said.

