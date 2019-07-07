After more than 25 years of marriage, and around six months of separation, the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, and wife, MacKenzie Bezos are legally split.

Now, as Bloomberg reports, Mackenzie is due to start receiving nearly $38 billion, that makeup 4% of the total shares of the company, enough to catapult her to 22nd place on the list of the world’s richest people, ahead of Telsa’s Elon Musk and Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

Under the agreement, MacKenzie Bezos, 49, will receive approximately 20 million Amazon shares, giving her a four percent stake in the company valued at $38.3 billion while Jeff Bezos, 55, will retain a 12 percent stake and remain the world’s richest man.

The former Mrs Bezos has promised to donate half her fortune to charity.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos married in 1993 and have four children while she has an 18-year-old son from a previous relationship.

