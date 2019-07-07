By Fabiyi Amos

It has been observed that agriculture could bounce back as the mainstay of Nigerian economy if the Federal Government could empower millions of youths to develop interest in the profession.

The observation was made by Prophet Dr. Solomon Olukunmi Ajao, (JP) founder and general overseer of Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Warrior for Christ Mission, in Fagba, Ifako-Ijaye council area of Lagos State.

Ajao said “the poverty among youths that continues to cause sleepless nights, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, will become a thing of the past when government empowers and encourages millions of youths riding okada to go back to the rural areas and farm.

“And this can only happen if government ensures rural electrification; provision of access roads and water; agric loans and provision of machinery and seedlings to the young farmers”.

These, he said, would bring abundant harvest that will motivate the youth to remain in farm and ensure availability of foods for local consumption and export for foreign currency.

