By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial Nigerian OAP, Ifedayo Olarinde popularly called Daddy Freeze, has set tongues wagging after mocking the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over ‘rape in the church’ sermon.

The ace media personality, better known as Daddy Freeze has reacted to a pastor’sas reacted to the recent video of Pastor Adeboye addresing the rape allegations levelled against the Founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, and a few other men of God.

Pastor Adeboye said, ”when you find yourself facing useful lust, the bible says Flee which means run as a terror. When you see a sister smiling at you in a funny way, run. Run! Don’t say I am a great man of God and I am highly annoited’.

Daddy Freeze in his reaction posted the video on his Instagram page and wrote: “Baba had spoken much wisdom. All upcoming Church leaders, take note…”

