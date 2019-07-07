A former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Retired Brig-Gen. Ikponmwen Idada has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to consider competence above sentiments in the selection of his new Ministers.

Idada, who spoke with newsmen on Sunday in Benin, urged the president to bring on board members of his cabinet not on the basis of ethnic or religious consideration.

He said Buhari must demonstrate that it is no more time for settling the ‘boys’ but must ensure that only capable Nigerians are appointed.

He also urged the Federal Government to put an end to incessant clashes between farmers and herders in the country, adding that sentiments must be put aside in resolving the humongous problem.

According to him what Nigeria needs now is cabinet ministers that are up to the task.

“This is no longer time for mediocrity, no longer time for ethnic and religious bigots who see the nation only from the pedestal unguarded selfish interests.

“The president must demonstrate that the choices of people for ministerial slots are not opportunities for settling the boys.

“It must be a forum to ensure that people who can be useful and helpful to the president are put in positions.

“They must have square pegs in square holes. There have been a lot of areas where some of the people appointed into ministerial slots did not deserve them.

“Many Nigerians know those ministers who have been misfits in their ministries.

“President Buhari is a man who reaches out to everybody and I believe that any well-meaning President must be able to pick the right people for the right positions,” he concluded.

