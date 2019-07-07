Members of Buhari Osinbajo Hope Movement (BOHM) have said the re-appointment of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and some other presidential aides by President Muhammadu Buhari will help in the implementation of the next level development agenda of the Federal Government.

The National Coordinator of BOHM, Mr. Seyi Bamigbade who stated this at an interactive session with journalist in Lagos said the president has taken a very wise decision by reappointing them.

He said, “Our group has been in the vanguard of this struggle for illustrious Nigerians like Abba Kyari to be retained in office our reasons for this are clear needless of the criticism trailing the reappointment of the aides. There is need for the president to work with those who understand his development focus to drive the agenda of government for the next four years.

“You know quite alright that President Buhari had worked closely with these individuals and understood their qualities. He knew they will add values and that actually influenced his action. They also understand the president and worked closely with him in the past without rancour.

“Bring new personnel at a time of consolidation will be a fatal mistake for him. People who will end up spending two years studying government’s policies unlike someone who had been part of the process.

“Our struggles in letting Nigerians know the truth in the counter protests and publications in national dailies we did in his defense when detractors struck paid off. We believe in continuity of good governance now better guaranteed by Kyari’s reappointment. His cognate experience and vibrant philosophies will assist the President and his Vice in the arduous task of taking the country to the next level of development.’’

Seyi stated that Nigerians will soon begin to enjoy the dividends of democracy from All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

