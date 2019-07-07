The outgoing Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has charged his successor, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, to exceed the milestones recorded so far by the corporation’s current management.

A press release by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that Baru, gave the charge over the weekend while receiving a delegation from the Borno State Government led by the state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

Kyari is expected to take over from Monday.

Dr. Baru expressed optimism that Mallam Kyari, as a thoroughbred product of the NNPC system, would deploy his cognate experience, expertise and exposure to deliver greater achievements.

He said that the incoming GMD played critical roles in delivering the various projects that have reformed the corporation within a short period, stressing that Kyari, being part of the processes and vision of the new NNPC, was in a vantage position to perform better.

“We came in at a turbulent time when the country was experiencing low production, low staff morale and high rate of pipeline vandalism. However, we worked had as a team and surmounted the challenges and finished strong. I am therefore, glad that one of our staff with professional competence and experience will be taking over from me”, he said.

On his part, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, congratulated Mallam Kyar on his appointment and expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding a son of Borno State worthy of the honour.

He called on the GMD-designate to discharge his duties to the best of his ability without compromising national interest.

The Governor used the opportunity to appreciate the outgoing GMD, Dr. Maikanti Baru for his mentorship and training that prepared their son for this envious position in the nation’s largest oil and gas company.

He commended the smooth and unique process of the hand-over, emphasizing that the privilege pointed to the integrity of Dr. Maikanti Baru.

