Outgoing Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, is leaving the corporation in a blaze of glory as he won the Dr. Alirio Parra Life Time Achievement Award.

The honour was in recognition of Baru’s services to the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The award, according to a release by the spokesman of NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, is named after former the late Venezuelan Minister of Petroleum and one of the founding father of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr. Alirio Parra.

Parra was also the founder of CWC, the organizers of the annual Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition.

The award is the highest recognition given by the NOG to worthy individuals at the conference.

At the presentation of the award to Dr. Baru at a gala night to mark the end of the 2019 Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition, Alternate Chairman of the NNPC Board of Directors and former Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Thomas John, congratulated Dr. Baru on his achievements.

John described Baru as a worthy son whom he brought into the industry and excelled.

In his response, Dr. Baru expressed gratitude to Dr. Thomas John for his impact on his career saying: “I am not surprised that the man who brought me in is the one who brought me out”.

Dr. Baru joined the NNPC about twenty eight years ago when Dr. Thomas John was the Group Managing Director of the Corporation

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

