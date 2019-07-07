The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has claimed another two lives with nine others sustaining various degrees of injury in a multiple accident along Isara area at about 8.30 a.m on Saturday.

This was revealed by the Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps.

The state’s Sector Commandant of the Corps, Mr Clement Oladele, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, on Sunday.

Oladele said that the accident involved a truck and six other vehicles along Isara area, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He explained that the six vehicles rammed into a truck belonging to Buildwell Company that got stuck at Straigate Isara area, while trying to enter the company.

Oladele listed the vehicles involved to include- Toyota bus with registration number XR516KG, Toyota bus with registration number KUJ 186 XB, Nissan Truck with registration number KJA 785XN, Toyota car with registration number LSD 435 FK, Kia car with registration number LND 866 BA and Layland Truck with registration number KUJ 345 XB.

The FRSC boss attributed the accident to wrongful overtaking and excessive speed.

He said that 35 persons were involved, while two persons died and nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

“The corpses of victims were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara, Ogun, while the survivors are receiving intensive treatment at Victory Hospital, Ogere, Ogun,” he said.

Oladele said that the obstruction had been cleared by FRSC personnel with support from sister agencies to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.

He, however advised motorists to be cautious and adhere to the 50 km per hour rule while plying construction zones.

