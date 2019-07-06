By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has promised to improve on the yearly drum festival created by the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun by adding Afrobeat music to make it bigger and better.

Abiodun made this known when the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi came to pay him a courtesy visit in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun noted that the decision was to promote the music made popular by an indigene of the State, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

“Ogun State has been hosting the drum festival in the past four years, we are going to take it a step higher. We are going to have the drum alongside Afrobeat festival. It is going to be a bit bigger than the drum festival,” he said.

He also disclosed that 30 hectares of land had been allocated for the Creative Arts Village whose construction would commence in the third quarter of this year and that efforts were on to have a more than 15,000 seater conference hall that would look like Hollywood, where those in the music industry would use to express themselves.

Speaking earlier, Oba Ogunwusi, described the State as a shining example in self sustainability, adding that the State with its human and natural resources was a force to reckoned with in the comity of states.

