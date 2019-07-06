Odion Ighalo, right, man of the match and captain Ahmed Musa

Striker Odion Ighalo was the Total AFCON Man of the match as he recorded a brace for Nigeria against defending champions Cameroon, while Alex Iwobi added the third goal that became the winning goal.

Ighalo had opened the score sheet for Nigeria in the 2Oth minute, but two goals in quick succession within the last five minutes of the first half put the Cameroonians ahead.

But in the second half, the tide changed, as Nigeria not only equalised, but also clinched the winner to send the defending champions out.

Watch the video highlights as tweeted by cafonline:

Alex Iwobi latches on to the ball for Nigeria’s winning goal

Super Eagles and Indomitable Lions fight for the ball

Cameroon’s Christian Bassogog escaping with the ball

Cameroonians rejoice after getting the lead. Unknown to them, the Eagles were still coming

Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi in Alexandria Stadium

Samuel Eto’o was there as Total AFCON ambassador but he also cheered the Lions

No bad feelings: Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon , middle and Nwankwo Kanu of Nigeria, right


Buhari’s delegation to Alexandria: Governor of CBN Godwin Emefiele, NFF boss Amaju Pinnick, Captain Hosa Okunboh, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila