Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo popular known as RMD has taken to social media to shower praises on Nigerians as he celebrates his 58th birthday.

RMD revealed that he has never been proud of being a Nigerian than he is today because its people have given him the best birthday week ever.

However, he admitted that it has never been 58 years free of mistakes, but consistent grace and mercies of God had made it remarkable.

He said: “The thing about getting older is that with each passing day you know yourself better, find your voice more and generally become better aware.

“It’s been 58, years of stumbles, falls, wrong turns, dreadful mistakes, and errors but in all, they have been 58, remarkable years of God’s consistent grace and mercies.

“If after all these years I am afraid to speak the truth irrespective of whose ox is gored, then I have failed, which is why I have never been prouder of being Nigerian than I am now because Nigerians have given me the best birthday week, ever. It’s been a harvest of protests that have brought positive results.

“It indeed gives me hope that even though a lot of young people in this generation are misinformed, misguided and scaringly shallow, a lot more have their heads in the right places and I am optimistic that it can only get better, so as I reflect on my years, I pray that Proverbs chapter 31, verses 8 and 9 will guide the remaining years of my life, Amen.”

