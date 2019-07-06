The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commended President Mohammed Buhari for giving priority to the training of its personnel across the country.

Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), said this at the Special Operations Command Regimental Dinner on Friday in Bauchi.

He expressed gratitude to President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the priority attention given to the training, operational efficiency and other requirements of the Nigerian Air Force.

According to him, the support provided by the Federal Government has no doubt positively impacted on the Nigerian Air Force especially in the areas of training, enhanced operational efficiency and improved provision of welfare and other services.

He, however, assured Mr President of their unalloyed loyalty and commitment to continue supporting Federal Government policy thrust of providing security, improved economy and fighting corruption in the country.

The Chief of Air Staff charged personnel to remain within the ambit of the law and carry out their roles in line with the Rules of Engagement for the various Internal Security operations involved .

Air Marshal Saddique also commended Bauchi State Government and the people for their support.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the Bauchi State Government and indeed the entire people of Bauchi State for their support and encouragement so far.

“We hope to continue having this friendly environment and support, which encourages us to continually put in our best in the defence of our nation,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Bala Mohammed urged the Nigerian Air force to remain focused and dedicated while discharging their duties.

He applauded the Air force for providing security and creating enabling environment for its immediate environment and the country at large.

The Governor who was represented at the dinner by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mohammed Baba, assured them of government’s support to Air force where necessary.

The Regimental Dinner is a military event that serves to enhance Mess etiquette, comradeship, regimentation and inter-service cooperation in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

