The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundery, sunny and rainy activities across the country for Sunday.

NiMet`s Weather Update on Saturday in Abuja predicted slight thunderstorms and rains in the morning over the northern parts of the country.

According to the agency, there are, however, favourable prospects for thundery and rainy activities across the country in the afternoon/evening time.

“For Northern States, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are anticipated over the region in the morning.

“Thunderstorms are likely over Maiduguri, Potiskum, Damaturu, Dutse and Nguru in the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively, “ NiMet predicted.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Jos, Yola, Mambilla Plateau and Abuja of Central States in the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperature of 29 to 34 degree Celsius and 20 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

“Cloudy condition with rains and thunderstorms are expected over the Southern States in the morning.

“In the afternoon/evening period, moderate rains are expected over most part of the region with day and night temperatures of 27 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,“ NiMet predicted.

