Nigeria’s Super Eagles will now play the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the quarter-finals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles, had earlier in the day, knocked defending champions, Cameroon out of the tournament, winning 3-2.

The South African side shocked host Egypt 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

During the qualifier for the AFCON tournament, South Africa beat Nigeria in Uyo 2-0, but the reverse fixture ended 1-1, with Nigeria scoring a goal that was ruled out, which the referee later realised was a goal after the game and apologised to the Nigerian side.

South Africa have only beaten Nigeria once in a competitive game while the Super Eagles have always had the edge.

