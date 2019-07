South Africa have knocked out hosts Egypt from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs, after a goalless first half fell 0-1 to South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at the Cairo International Stadium, in a match watched by a full house.

Thembinkosi Lorch scored the only goal of the match in the 85th minute after Lebo Mothiba had carved the Egyptian defence open with a killer through-ball.

