Lionel Messi added a red card Saturday to his catalogue of woes in the Copa America as his country Argentina beat Chile for the third place at the Arena Corinthians in Brazil.

Argentina led Chile 2-0 in the first half, with goals by Sergio Aguero in the 12th minute and Paulo Dybala in the 22nd minute.

But 16 minutes after Dybala scored, captain Messi was sent off, along with Chile’s Gary Medel, after some scuffle. Referee Mario Diaz de Vivar from Paraguay did not hesitate to send Messi off for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour.”

Messi-less Argentina held on till the end to the 2-1 lead after Arturo Vidal scored a penalty for Chile.

Goal.com said today’s red card was Messi’s second in his international career. He got the first red card in 2005, on his debut for Argentina.

*Revised to contain the full score at the end of the match.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

