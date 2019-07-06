Today on STV co anchor, entrepreneur and media personality Shade Ladipo who is very vocal when it comes to addressing various issues, took to Instagram to share how her life and that of her family has been under threat for speaking out on the rape allegations leveled on pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of CommonWealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) by celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo.

Shade has been making videos and posts on social media, supporting Busola and calling out the COZA pastor to own up to his actions. recently she even said if his wife, Modele Fatoyinbo isn’t careful, her daughter will be raped by the Biodun as well.

So since I’ve started speaking against Rape and Biodun Fatoyinbo, let me tell you what’s been happening

1. I’ve been threatened consistently by Church people

2. I’ve been insulted, Shade your eyes like Eyerene, your teeth like scissors (I know say my eye be like okpolo eye) .

3. Someone tried to Hack my account …. Joker Oshi

4. Some people called my business lines to threaten and claim they want to sue me (Please I have lawyer on retainer and i haven’t used him in a long time)

5. My family has been insulted

But I was expecting it my People

If I tell you that I don’t know how sensitive Religion is as a topic then I’m lying

Through this process I have felt so much peace and assurance standing for this and I will stand to the end

I’m an extremely busy person so please be rest assured that I am securing the bag so don’t waste too much of your time trying to get my attention …. I can’t see you

If my posts or my stand annoys you please block me or unfollow me

I would prefer we all go our separate ways so I know who is who

If you’re one of the above who has been heckling me then chances are you’re a Rape Enabler so you’re welcome …. be assured that people are reading comments and looking at handles that are supporting the things going on

As for me and my household ….. we dey Kampe

#iStandWithBusola

#iStandForTheTruth

#ShadeLadipo

#MrsB

