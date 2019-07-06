Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was christened earlier today (Saturday 6th July) in a private ceremony – and the official photos have just been released by Buckingham Palace.

The pictures of the two-month-old were taken by fashion photographer Chris Allerton, following the small service in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.

And it goes without saying that the youngest royal looks utterly adorable in the pictures.

Two images have been released, including a black and white shot of young Archie in the arms of his mum, with dad Prince Harry looking down adoringly at him.

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a white Dior dress, with her hair worn up in an elegant chignon. She completed her look with matching white hat.

A second shot shows Archie surrounded by his parents and senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who looked equally stunning in a pink Stella McCartney dress with a coordinating headband.

