Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has a warning to the team’s future opponents. He said the Nigerian team never give up until the final whistle and praised their resilience.

He spoke in Alexandria on Saturday after the classic and entertaining match between neighbours Nigeria and Cameroon for qualification for the quarter finals.

The Super Eagles came from 1-2 down in the first half to beat the defending champions with goals from Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi.

“I think we dominated in the beginning and we scored a good goal. At the end of the first half there was a lack of concentration and Cameroon took advantage,” Rohr said.

“But my young team always continues fighting and never gives up,” he adde.

Ighalo who was declared man of the match agreed with Rohr. He said: “It was a good win and it was a difficult game. Even when they scored to make it 2-1 we still believed we could score and come back.”

Cameroonian coach Clarence Seedorf was frustrated by the team’s slow start although he could not fault the effort of his players.

“I feel disappointment obviously and also some anger because I thought we were a little bit tense in a few moments, but I have to appreciate the players have done everything they could today,” he said. “It was not enough.”

Seedorf’s penchant for change has seen the former Dutch star heavily rotate his side in Egypt, with Karl Toko Ekambi dropping to the bench here and 2017 player of the tournament Christian Bassogog recalled along with Njie in a bid to breathe life into a faltering attack.

Rohr had paid the price for resting key players in the shock 2-0 loss to Madagascar, with Wilfred Ndidi, Kenneth Omeruo and Alex Iwobi all returning to the starting line-up for this last-16 encounter.

