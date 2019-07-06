The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has advised his cabinet members to redouble efforts and explore fresh opportunities in order to break new grounds and take the state to greater heights.

It will be recalled that the newly appointed commissioners and special advisers were assigned portfolios on Friday with some old ones moved new ministries.

Akeredolu’s advice was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Saturday by Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The governor, who said that the changes were effected in good faith and in the utmost interest of the state, urged the people to take maximum advantage of the development.

The Governor assured that the changes effected in the cabinet and the new appointments were intended to re-tool the system.

He promised to work harder to better the lot of the state.

