By Segun Adewole
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye has broken silence on the rape allegation leveled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA.
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is being accused by singer Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola Dakolo, of raping her multiple times when she was just 17.
Since the news broke out, many Nigerians including notable pastors have aired their opinions and also called for an investigation to be carried out to ascertain the truth of the matter that allegedly happened 20 years ago.
Reacting to the news, Pastor Adeboye who spoke during a service at the Redemption Camp, stated that he doesn’t have much to say other than what the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, have said.
“I don’t want to comment on some happenings… Like I’ve always told you when people say ‘why don’t you talk?’. I say I’m under authority. The Redeemed Christian Church of God belongs to CAN and we belong to PFN. And in CAN we have a president, in PFN we have a president. Whatever they say, that’s what I’ve said. That’s why I kept my mouth shut”, he said.
Pastor Adeboye also had a word of advice for aspiring ministers of God. According to him, there’s nothing hidden that shall not come to the open. He went on to warn them that their sins will surely find them.
Speaking further, the man of God warned the aspiring ministers to flee from youthful lust and evil.
“When you see a sister smiling at you in a koi koi way, run. Run as in terror. Don’t say, ‘nah, I’m a great man of God, I’m highly anointed’. Ask Samson”, he said.
Nigeria press and social media thrives on negative stories. The problem of Nigeria is lack of systematic process for leadership development in all sectors.
We need leaders that are not selfish who don’t just use others to fulfill there own agenda. We need genuine honest leader who will help others to go through the proper process of development before going into public service. That is lacking today in Nigeria. That’s is how to avoid this kind of scenario faced by Pastor Fatoyinbo, a young man with a genuine calling but lacking in proper spiritual training and development to help in the fulfillment of his calling.
I hope and pray he will step back and seek genuine help abroad where we have honest people who can help him and he will be back stronger and better prepared to do what God has called him to do to the shame of the devil and his agents.
We have the same problem in the political sector where people without genuine calling into politics and governance have turned the country to a shit hole country while there children and friends are living on stolen wealth abroad.