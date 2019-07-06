Fast rising talented Nigerian singer Odunsi features ”Soundgod” Runtown on his latest video dubbed ‘Star Signs’. The songs promotes the African fabrics and culture while also giving us a hint about the different star signs.
Check out the visual.
Saturday, July 6, 2019 12:14 pm
